Woman Told Her Best Friend About A Party They Were Going To Attend, But She Later Found Out That Her Friend Was Not On The Guest List

Being left out can sting, especially between best friends.

The following story involves a woman who was invited to a party.

She later found out that her best friend wasn’t included on the guest list.

When she asked the host if she could bring her, she didn’t get the response she wanted.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for going to a house party my best friend was not invited to? One of my friends invited me and a lot of our other friends to a party during our Maths class. The party was by the same host whose party we had all attended previously. My best friend was not in my Maths class. I saw she was not on the invited list. She was not on the list the last time either. I figured she would be added later.

This woman learned that her best friend was not invited to the party.

She was not. She went on vacation while a group chat for the party was made. The friends in the Maths class and I were all in the group chat. I saw that my best friend was not in it. When I got the chance, I asked the friend who invited us if my best friend could come. I said I would pay her share for the drinks and everything.

She already made a promise to her best friend.

She said she would ask the host. She later told me the host said no. I understand that. However, I had already told my best friend not to worry about the possibility of not going. I told her they would likely say yes. I also talked about the party with her. I asked if she would return from her vacation in time for it.

Now, she’s torn between going to the party and not attending with her best friend.

My best friend is back now. The party is tomorrow. I am invited, but they are not letting her in. WIBTA for going to the party instead of abstaining and taking one for the team? I really want to go, but I do not want her to feel left out. I do not want her to feel as if we are more valued than her when it comes to these things. I also do not want her to feel like we are having fun without her, especially if she sees pictures on Snapchat stories.

Let’s check out other people’s comments.

This is all incredibly rude, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, this one gives a different perspective,

Fun celebrations sometimes come with uncomfortable decisions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.