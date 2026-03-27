Woman Went On Dating Apps After A Breakup, But Her Ex’s Family Accused Her Of Being Disrespectful Because She Still Has Some Stuff Left In His House

Breakups don’t come with a rulebook for moving on.

The following story involves a woman who broke up with her boyfriend and moved into her own apartment.

While waiting to pick up the rest of her things from her ex’s house, she briefly checked out dating apps out of curiosity.

But when someone spotted her profile, she got unexpected accusations.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for going on dating apps while I still have things at my ex’s house? I was with a guy for four and a half years. We were living in his childhood home. For over a year, I had been communicating that I felt lonely. I needed more from our relationship. At the very least, I wanted actual dates. They were very rare. We argued often. It was at least once every week or two.

This woman and her boyfriend broke up.

At the beginning of November, we decided to take a break. Another argument during the holidays led me to decide to officially end things in early January. Three weeks later, I moved out and moved into a small one-bedroom apartment. For context, my family lives three hours away. They are not easily available to help me. I still have a lot of things at my ex’s house. I clearly told him we would pick up the rest during the first week of March.

She got curious about dating apps, and her ex’s best friend saw her profile on one app.

Now, it is mid-February. Out of curiosity, I decided to see what dating apps look like. To be clear, I do not even want to go on dates right now. However, his best friend saw my profile. He told my ex’s sister-in-law. She messaged me saying it is totally fine that I move on.

Now, she’s accused of being disrespectful.

But then she accused me of being disrespectful toward her brother. Because I am on dating apps while I still have things at his house. I am picking them up in two weeks. So now, I am lying awake wondering. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this one.

It’s none of their business, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

Once you break up, you don’t need permission to sign up on a dating app.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.