Woman’s High School Bully Was At Her Friend’s Videogame-Themed Birthday Party, So When She Kept Bullying Her There, She Pocketed Her Nintendo 3DS

Some stories almost make people rethink their moral values.

In this case, a woman shared how she got back at her high school bully by taking her Nintendo 3DS and not returning it.

Yes, this is also called stealing.

It had a bunch of game save files with many hours invested in them, too.

Keep reading for the full story.

I stole my high school bully’s new Nintendo 3DS and have been playing it for 10+ years. :)) Let’s just begin by making it clear that high school was extremely difficult for me. I got mercilessly bullied, and there was this one girl who specifically decided to make my life miserable. I won’t go into details, but it was enough to make me move schools my senior year. I’m going to call her “Regina” for this post. About three years later, my friend, “Clarice” invites me to her 21st birthday party. It was video game themed, and most of the people there were into console and PC gaming. I was really excited even though I couldn’t afford any consoles.

Guess who was invited?

To my horror, it turns out that one of my friend’s friend, “Simon”, was dating Regina at the time. Clarice didn’t know my history with Regina and I wanted to keep it cool. But Regina clearly had never grown out of her immature mean girl phase, and was literally trying to get under my skin at the party. Thing was, while Regina remained in high school mode, I had learned to develop a strong spine and thick skin and literally laughed at her sad attempts. Party was cool, especially because at that time, the monumental and legendary Nintendo 3DS was released.

And guess who had one…

Not many people had it because it was so stupid expensive, but part of Clarice’s present was that we all chipped in to get her one, along with some games. Regina also had one, and had tons of games that she had already logged in loads of hours into. At some point, Clarice picked up on the bad vibes and asked me in private what was going on. I told her briefly what was going on, she immediately sided with me, and even asked me if I wanted her to kick her out, but I said no. Then, I had an idea. I was a bit of a klepto in high school and had gotten really good at stealing.

She was like a thief in the night and knew exactly what to do.

I had left that behind for some years, but I really wanted to get back at Regina and I wanted a 3DS, and I jokingly mentioned it to Clarice. But immediately, Clarice was on board and said she would even help me. We hatched a plan to take it and hide it in Clarice’s dorm. Clarice had a super cool reputation, and there would be no reason for her to steal one when she already had one. We waited until some drinks had gone around and everyone focused on a movie. With everyone in the room, I slipped Regina’s 3DS out of her bag, handed it to Clarice, and had her ask the group if anyone wanted anything from the kitchen.

It was done.

All she did was hide it in her sweater, then hide it in her closet. Regina noticed her 3DS was gone before everyone went home, but we had already planned for that. Clarice suggested everyone empty their bags/pockets, and of course nothing was found. It was late, everyone was annoyed and wanted to go home, so Simon suggested that Regina come back tomorrow and check the place. She did, Clarice even “helped” her, and of course nothing was found.

She never had a clue.

Regina was furious and her anger was so delicious, but there was nothing she could do, especially because our friend group was pretty tight and no one suspected another person. About a week later, Clarice gave me the 3DS and I gleefully wiped Regina’s 200 hours of game data. It felt so damn good. It’s been over ten years and I’ve been playing on that thing ever since. It’s one of my most prized possessions.

I’m not in any way saying I agree, but she probably saved a lot on therapy.

What did Reddit think?

I see you, Lily.

The friend who doesn’t ask “why”.

Someone else did the same thing.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

Look what you made me do, Regina!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.