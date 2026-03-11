Woman’s Parents Refuse To Drive Her To The Bowling Alley Unless She Pays For Gas Money, But She Claims She Can’t Afford It

Engaging in sports involves a lot of expenses and logistics, like entrance fees, transportation, and food.

The following story is about a woman who bowls every Sunday.

She currently has no ride, however, so she’s asking her parents to drive her.

But tensions rose when they refused to help unless she paid gas money.

Check out the full details below…

WIBTA If I made my parents pay my missed bowling weeks? I (24F) can’t drive because I only have my learner’s permit. I bowl every Sunday for a league. Normally, a bowling friend gives me a ride. She isn’t able to drive me for five weeks due to surgery. It is three weeks as of writing this.

This woman asked her parents to drive her to the bowling game.

So I asked my parents if they would give me a ride for this week and last week. Both times, they have gotten upset because I’m not paying them gas money. They see it as a waste of time and gas. Now, normally I’d agree. However, every week of bowling I miss, I still have to pay for.

She is financially challenged to pay for gas.

I know some of y’all would be saying just pay them the money. However, that’s the issue. Bowling is $22 even. Not only that, but I work Monday through Friday. So I’d have to buy myself meals every day. This includes breakfast. On top of that, I owe $1,000 in medical bills.

So, she’s wondering if she could ask her parents to pay for her bowling games instead.

So my question is this. Would I be the jerk for making them pay the next three weeks? This would be if they decide not to drive me to bowling.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Weekly sports can be costly, especially if you have other bills to settle.

