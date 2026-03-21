Young Man Hates Mom Constantly Buying Him New Clothes He Doesn’t Like Without Asking Him, And Blew Up At Her For Doing It Yet Again

It’s hardly unusual to find your mom annoying, but when they don’t listen to you it’s even more annoying.

See why this young man is furious with his mom.

AITA for blowing up at my mom for buying me clothes?

I am 20 and about to lose my mind. I have told my mom at least a dozen times to stop buying me clothes. I have a style that I like I am picky about how my clothes fit. I just do not like the clothes she picks out for me.

The message did not go through.

I have been polite to my mom. I have said to her “Thanks. Please save your money mom I can buy my own clothes.” I have even told her that I will not wear the clothes she buys for me. She always says that she understands. Then she shows up a few months later with more bags from the mall. Yesterday, my mom bought some cargo jeans and some t-shirts. I just lost my temper.

Now the atmosphere at home is uncomfortable.

I yelled at my mom that she never listens to me and that she is wasting her money because all the clothes she buys for me are going to end up at Goodwill and even if I wear it I be bitter inside wearing it. I told my mom to stop treating me like I’m a little kid. My mom left looking like she was going to cry. I feel bad that I yelled at her. I feel like my mom is not listening to me and is ignoring my boundaries. It is not a gift if I have specifically asked my mom many times not to buy me clothes. I am wondering if I am in the wrong for yelling at my mom.

Here is what people are talking about.

Exactly. You need to stand up for yourself and your independence.

Hang in there!



I doubt that, but why not.

Boundaries are always valid.

It’s a game, in a way.

Mom, get a grip.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.