A Cashier’s Petty Boss Threatened To Fire Them, So They Called Her Bluff And She Backed Down

A lot of managers like to talk tough in the workplace, but it seems like only a small minority of them actually follow through with their threats.

A worker wrote the story below and explained how they challenged a manager who was all bark and no bite.

Let’s take a look!

Manager threatened to fire me over something stupid and I called called her bluff. “A few things you need to know: after this week I will be the senior most employee (all the cashiers that were there when I started will have left after this week.) We have two of our four non manager employees quitting this week I am one write up away from being fired (the others were because I got busted on my phone).

There’s a lot going on at this store…

I have been on my best behavior, taking an ungodly amount of unnecessary nonsense to avoid that last write up. At the end of every shift iI have to take my register to the back office and count it to make sure it is correct before I leave. One manager in particular is real big on making a big deal out of small things. And lately her big thing has been the path I take. She wants me to take a particular path through the store to the office I prefer to take a more direct path.

This is weird…

Keep in mind these paths are the same length so it really is just trivial nonsense. Not thinking I take the path I usually do. And getting back there I am greeted by her going “IS THIS A JOKE TO YOU? I’M GONNA WRITE YOU UP!”

Go for it!

Frustrated and tired of months of taking her grief I look at her and go “Okay, go ahead and give me that last write up let’s see how well y’all function with one employee. And she’s only been here a few months!” She looks like she’s about to bust a blood vessel. After a minute she goes”count your drawer and get out of here.” I ask her “do I need to be here for my next shift? Or am I fired?” She responds ”be here and don’t you ever in your life talk back to me like that again.””

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

And this reader shared a story.

Their boss didn’t have the guts to fire them!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.