April 13, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Tried To Keep His Owner From Leaving The House To Go To Work

by Matthew Gilligan

cat by a door

TikTok/@brandonnn00xx

People usually say that dogs are emotional, but cats can sometimes be the same way.

A man named Brandon posted a video on TikTok and shared how attached his cat is to him.

cat by a door

TikTok/@brandonnn00xx

Brandon walked toward his front door…

And his cat was standing there.

Brandon reached for the door handle and the cat jumped on to his arm to try to stop him from leaving.

cat with its owner

TikTok/@brandonnn00xx

The video’s text overlay reads, “He won’t let me go to work.”

Brandon wrote in the caption, “Every morning, same routine.”

That kitty just wants some company!

cat with its owner

TikTok/@brandonnn00xx

Here’s the video.

@brandonxbdogx

Every morning same routine 🤣 #orangecatbehavior #fyp #cat #clingy #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – brandonnX

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.42.13 AM A Cat Tried To Keep His Owner From Leaving The House To Go To Work

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.42.28 AM A Cat Tried To Keep His Owner From Leaving The House To Go To Work

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.42.38 AM A Cat Tried To Keep His Owner From Leaving The House To Go To Work

He just wants his owner to be home with him at all times!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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