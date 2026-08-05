Homeowner Repeatedly Asks Neighbors to Limit Their Kids’ Garage Band Practice, but They Ignore Him

Living next door to a family band rehearsal sounds charming in theory, but one homeowner has learned it’s a lot less charming when it runs past his bedtime every single week.

For months, his neighbors’ kids have practiced their instruments every Wednesday from 9 PM to as late as 10:30 PM, with their garage positioned directly beside his window, making sleep nearly impossible despite earplugs and turning off every unnecessary noise-making appliance in his own home.

Needing to wake early for work, he repeatedly approached the parents about adjusting the schedule to an earlier, quieter time, only to be met with dismissive responses insisting that kids would simply be kids.

After months of fruitless conversations, he finally filed a formal noise complaint with local authorities, a decision that’s since led his neighbors to accuse him of harassment and trying to take away their children’s hobby entirely.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for filing a noise complaint against my neighbours kids band? I live in a quiet residential neighborhood, and for the past few months, my next-door neighbors’ children have been forming a rock band. Which is great for them, except that they practice playing their instruments every Wednesday evening from 9 PM to 10 PM, and sometimes to 10:30 PM.

This has led to some troubling implications for the homeowner.

Their garage is located right next to my window, and it is impossible for me to fall asleep while their band is playing. I have tried to use earplugs and have turned off all of the unnecessary noise-making appliances in the house, but nothing helped.

It’s starting to seriously impact his sleep, so he tries reasoning with the neighbor.

I cannot come to terms with such noise, considering that I have to get up so early for work and that the children’s garage is right next to my window. I have tried talking with their parents about the schedule of their practices, suggesting that they could move the time to an earlier hour and make the practice less noisy.

The neighbors, of course, aren’t interested in helping anyone but themselves.

However, every time I brought the topic up, their parents responded with disinterest, claiming that kids would be kids.

So the homeowner decided it was no more Mr. Nice Guy.

After a few such talks and lack of progress on my side, I decided to file a complaint to the local authorities about the noise disturbance. Now my neighbors are mad at me, claiming that I am just harassing them and want to take away their children’s hobby.

If the neighbors didn’t want a formal complaint, they could have tried just being decent people.

What did Reddit think?

This homeowner did his due diligence here.

When diplomacy fails, it’s time to escalate.

These neighbors are totally violating common courtesy.

This user wonders why these kids are up so late in the first place.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

A formal complaint doesn’t materialize out of nowhere, it comes after months of good-faith attempts at compromise that were consistently brushed aside.

This homeowner never asked for the band to stop entirely, only for practice to end at a reasonable hour that didn’t interfere with his ability to sleep before work, and that request was treated as unworthy of real consideration.

Calling this harassment shifts blame away from the actual source of the problem: a selfish family that chose to dismiss a neighbor’s basic need for rest rather than adjust a schedule even slightly.

Sometimes you have to do what you have to do to be taken seriously.

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