April 11, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Groomer Showed The Makeover She Gave To Her Pooch

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a new haircut

TikTok/@emilytunstall96

If you’re a dog groomer and you have your own pets, you can do whatever you want, whenever you want with your furry friends!

A groomer named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she gave her pooch a big-time makeover.

dog at a groomer

TikTok/@emilytunstall96

Emily showed folks what her pooch looked like before she gave it a makeover.

The video’s text overlay reads, “”When you remember you have free will to poodle your doodle.”

dog at a groomer

TikTok/@emilytunstall96

Emily then showed viewers the poodle haircut she gave her pup.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I am actually OBSESSED. Why didn’t I do this sooner?”

dog with a new haircut

TikTok/@emilytunstall96

Check out the video.

@emilytunstall96

I am actually OBSESSED, why didn’t I do this sooner! #cockapoo #poodle #dogpampering #dogs #fyp

♬ THE CHAIN transition – Ali Wood

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.23.28 AM A Dog Groomer Showed The Makeover She Gave To Her Pooch

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.23.42 AM A Dog Groomer Showed The Makeover She Gave To Her Pooch

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.24.18 AM A Dog Groomer Showed The Makeover She Gave To Her Pooch

This dog went through a total transformation!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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