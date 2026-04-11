A Dog Groomer Showed The Makeover She Gave To Her Pooch

If you’re a dog groomer and you have your own pets, you can do whatever you want, whenever you want with your furry friends!

A groomer named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she gave her pooch a big-time makeover.

Emily showed folks what her pooch looked like before she gave it a makeover.

The video’s text overlay reads, “”When you remember you have free will to poodle your doodle.”

Emily then showed viewers the poodle haircut she gave her pup.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I am actually OBSESSED. Why didn’t I do this sooner?”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This dog went through a total transformation!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!