April 8, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Football Fan Was Late For Her Super Bowl Party Because Of How Packed A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Was

by Matthew Gilligan

people in a restaurant

TikTok/@nycmeredith4

Folks, let me give you a piece of advice: if you don’t plan ahead for what you’re gonna eat on Super Bowl Sunday, you might find yourself in deep doo doo.

A woman named Meredith found that out the hard way when she went to pick up some chicken wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and ran into some serious trouble.

people in a restaurant

TikTok/@nycmeredith4

The video showed a packed Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant lobby with people holding up their phones and a worker taking orders while she stood on a counter.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Waiting over 2 hours for your wings on Super Bowl Sunday and missing kick off.”

people in a restaurant

TikTok/@nycmeredith4

In the video’s caption, Meredith wrote, “POV: The hottest club this weekend was at Buffalo Wild Wings.”

I wonder if she even made it her party by the fourth quarter…

people in a restaurant

TikTok/@nycmeredith4

Here’s the video.

@nycmeredith4

POV: the hottest club this weekend was @Buffalo Wild Wings Shoutout to the workers though they were angels ❤️ #nyc #superbowl #bww #buffalowildwings #sunday

♬ This Is The Life Demo Hannah Montana – out of context hannah montana

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.38.23 AM A Football Fan Was Late For Her Super Bowl Party Because Of How Packed A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Was

Another individual was amused.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.38.40 AM A Football Fan Was Late For Her Super Bowl Party Because Of How Packed A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Was

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.38.53 AM A Football Fan Was Late For Her Super Bowl Party Because Of How Packed A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Was

People will not be denied their chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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