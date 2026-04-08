A Football Fan Was Late For Her Super Bowl Party Because Of How Packed A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Was
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, let me give you a piece of advice: if you don’t plan ahead for what you’re gonna eat on Super Bowl Sunday, you might find yourself in deep doo doo.
A woman named Meredith found that out the hard way when she went to pick up some chicken wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and ran into some serious trouble.
The video showed a packed Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant lobby with people holding up their phones and a worker taking orders while she stood on a counter.
The text overlay reads, “POV: Waiting over 2 hours for your wings on Super Bowl Sunday and missing kick off.”
In the video’s caption, Meredith wrote, “POV: The hottest club this weekend was at Buffalo Wild Wings.”
I wonder if she even made it her party by the fourth quarter…
Here’s the video.
@nycmeredith4
POV: the hottest club this weekend was @Buffalo Wild Wings Shoutout to the workers though they were angels ❤️ #nyc #superbowl #bww #buffalowildwings #sunday
♬ This Is The Life Demo Hannah Montana – out of context hannah montana
TikTokkers spoke up.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual was amused.
And this viewer spoke up.
People will not be denied their chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · buffalo wild wings, chicken wings, food, football, restaurants, sports, super bowl, super bowl sunday, the super bowl, tiktok, top, video, viral, wings
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