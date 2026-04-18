A Gas Station Worker Talked About How They Exact Petty Revenge On Customers That Get On Their Nerves

Every customer service job has its own challenges, but gas station workers are hit with rapid-fire complaints and headaches all day long.

But fear not!

Because, based on what you’re about to read, some of these employees have their own petty ways to get even with annoying customers.

Read on and get all the details below.

Minor Annoyances Back at Customers. “I work in a gas station. Its 24/7, and I’m the graveyard shift, so I’m here all night. There’s always some that are rude in any customer facing job, so I do a few little petty things back at them whenever someone annoys me. The classic thing where you hold out your hand and the customer puts their money/ID/whatever on the counter under your hand as if they don’t see you holding it out waiting.

Two can play at that game!

I do it right back with their change. Especially so if they throw things at me. I actually have one old man (I like to think he’s angry and bitter because he very clearly has no teeth) who throws basically everything onto the counter at me. ID, money, even if its coins, anything. He has zero respect. I have a customer service voice, of course, but he has lost the right to it by now. I am dry, and curt with him, I toss his smokes on the counter in front of him, I don’t ever hand him anything.

This guy…

He hasn’t learned much- he still dumps pennies on the counter with no care despite there being a can to donate for veterans right there next to him- but he has actually started using “please” sometimes. 2. Because of the nature of late night work, there will be times where there’s only one customer in the store. For some reason this makes people weirdly entitled- calling across the store to ask me questions, walking away from me and yelling what smokes they want, a lot of weird little things they wouldn’t do if anyone else was in the store with them. So I wait. I will stand at my counter as they yell from the furthest possible place from me, for me to get them their Marlboros, and then when they finally deign to grace my counter with whatever else they get, they have to repeat themselves again, because I don’t listen to calls like a dog. I have even asked a customer if what they were trying to ask me was important, or if I could get back to my actual job, because he was being so entitled and annoying about a free drink. I would’ve let him do it if he had just not been a jerk and tried to act like he’s right.”

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Petty revenge can be pretty a fun way to pass the time if you work in customer service!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.