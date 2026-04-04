A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper
by Matthew Gilligan
Decisions, decisions…
When it comes to renovation and design, homeowners can go in a million different directions.
A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and showed folks how she took a unique approach when she redesigned her bathroom.
In the video, Samantha stenciled patterns on to her bathroom wall.
The text overlay reads, “POV: You decide to stencil your entire bathroom instead of buying wallpaper.”
She added, “Spoiler alert: What I saved in monetary value, I lost in both time and sanity.”
In the video’s caption, Samatha wrote, “Stenciling my entire bathroom (and I’m still not done).”
She added, “Living by the motto: I will succeed because I am insane.”
Check out the video.
@alittlesussexhome
Stencilling my entire bathroom (and I’m still not done🫠). Living by the motto: I will succeed because I am insane 🥴 #stencil#stencilwallpaper#wallpaperdiy#bathroommakeover
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person offered a tip.
Another viewer was impressed.
And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.
This is a very cool project!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
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