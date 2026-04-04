April 4, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper

by Matthew Gilligan

woman working in her bathroom

TikTok/@alittlesussexhome

Decisions, decisions…

When it comes to renovation and design, homeowners can go in a million different directions.

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and showed folks how she took a unique approach when she redesigned her bathroom.

woman working in her bathroom

TikTok/@alittlesussexhome

In the video, Samantha stenciled patterns on to her bathroom wall.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You decide to stencil your entire bathroom instead of buying wallpaper.”

She added, “Spoiler alert: What I saved in monetary value, I lost in both time and sanity.”

woman in a bathroom

TikTok/@alittlesussexhome

In the video’s caption, Samatha wrote, “Stenciling my entire bathroom (and I’m still not done).”

She added, “Living by the motto: I will succeed because I am insane.”

woman in her bathroom

TikTok/@alittlesussexhome

Check out the video.

@alittlesussexhome

Stencilling my entire bathroom (and I’m still not done🫠). Living by the motto: I will succeed because I am insane 🥴 #stencil#stencilwallpaper#wallpaperdiy#bathroommakeover

♬ The Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani ft. Akon – ☆ Audios ☆

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered a tip.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.49.30 AM A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper

Another viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.49.39 AM A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.49.53 AM A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper

This is a very cool project!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter