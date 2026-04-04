A Homeowner Stenciled A Design In Her Bathroom Instead Of Putting Up Wallpaper

Decisions, decisions…

When it comes to renovation and design, homeowners can go in a million different directions.

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and showed folks how she took a unique approach when she redesigned her bathroom.

In the video, Samantha stenciled patterns on to her bathroom wall.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You decide to stencil your entire bathroom instead of buying wallpaper.”

She added, “Spoiler alert: What I saved in monetary value, I lost in both time and sanity.”

In the video’s caption, Samatha wrote, “Stenciling my entire bathroom (and I’m still not done).”

She added, “Living by the motto: I will succeed because I am insane.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered a tip.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This is a very cool project!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.