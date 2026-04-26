April 26, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Husky Howled When His Owner Got Home From Work At 2 A.M.

by Matthew Gilligan

dog howling at home

TikTok/@ooopsiedaisi

Huskies are well-known for their stubbornness…and of course, for the way they like to howl at the moon!

A woman named Frances posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when her husky Loki decided to let everyone know that she was home…at two o’clock in the morning.

husky howling at home

TikTok/@ooopsiedaisi

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Night shift trying to sneak in quietly, but the husky runs a tight ship.”

husky howling in house

TikTok/@ooopsiedaisi

Loki howled and howled…

And Frances laughed!

This guy has a pretty big personality!

husky in a house

TikTok/@ooopsiedaisi

Let’s take a look at the video.

@ooopsiedaisi

#huskylife

♬ original sound – ooopsiedaisi

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.23.28 AM A Husky Howled When His Owner Got Home From Work At 2 A.M.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.23.39 AM A Husky Howled When His Owner Got Home From Work At 2 A.M.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.23.56 AM A Husky Howled When His Owner Got Home From Work At 2 A.M.

He was so excited that he woke the whole house up!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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