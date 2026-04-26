A Husky Howled When His Owner Got Home From Work At 2 A.M.

Huskies are well-known for their stubbornness…and of course, for the way they like to howl at the moon!

A woman named Frances posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when her husky Loki decided to let everyone know that she was home…at two o’clock in the morning.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Night shift trying to sneak in quietly, but the husky runs a tight ship.”

Loki howled and howled…

And Frances laughed!

This guy has a pretty big personality!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

He was so excited that he woke the whole house up!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.