April 11, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Man Showed Viewers The Aftermath Of A Big Hail And Rain Storm In Phoenix

by Matthew Gilligan

ice in a parking lot

TikTok/@bryce2025a

Folks in certain parts of the country aren’t accustomed to seeing extreme weather winter, so when it does happen, they take to TikTok to document it!

A man named Bryce posted a video and showed folks the aftermath of a wild winter storm in Phoenix, Arizona.

ice in a parking lot

TikTok/@bryce2025a

The video showed cars driving through a flooded parking lot.

There were visible ice chunks floating in the water.

The text overlay reads, “Phoenix when it gets hit by a hail/rain storm.”

ice in a parking lot

TikTok/@bryce2025a

Bryce wrote in the video’s caption, “Phoenix weather is crazy.”

ice in a parking lot

TikTok/@bryce2025a

Take a look at the video.

@bryce2025a

Phoenix weather is crazy #rain #weather #phoenix #arizona #phx

♬ original sound – Rj Pasin

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.10.24 AM A Man Showed Viewers The Aftermath Of A Big Hail And Rain Storm In Phoenix

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.10.36 AM A Man Showed Viewers The Aftermath Of A Big Hail And Rain Storm In Phoenix

And this TikTokker shared a funny meme.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.10.43 AM A Man Showed Viewers The Aftermath Of A Big Hail And Rain Storm In Phoenix

You don’t see this in Arizona too often!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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