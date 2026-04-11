A Man Showed Viewers The Aftermath Of A Big Hail And Rain Storm In Phoenix

Folks in certain parts of the country aren’t accustomed to seeing extreme weather winter, so when it does happen, they take to TikTok to document it!

A man named Bryce posted a video and showed folks the aftermath of a wild winter storm in Phoenix, Arizona.

The video showed cars driving through a flooded parking lot.

There were visible ice chunks floating in the water.

The text overlay reads, “Phoenix when it gets hit by a hail/rain storm.”

Bryce wrote in the video’s caption, “Phoenix weather is crazy.”

Take a look at the video.

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared a funny meme.

You don’t see this in Arizona too often!

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