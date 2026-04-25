A Person Sounded Off About How Companies Want Workers With Years Of Experience For Entry-Level Jobs

No doubt about it, looking for a job can be incredibly frustrating.

And if you’ve done any job searching in the past few years, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

A person talked about why they are at the end of their rope when it comes to trying to find a new job.

Check out what they had to say.

Entry level jobs asking for 2–3 years experience is the biggest joke right now. “I keep seeing this everywhere and it makes no sense. You go looking for entry level roles because you’re trying to get your foot in the door… and almost every posting says 2–3 years experience required.

Good question…

How is that even entry level? Where exactly are people supposed to get that experience if no one is willing to hire without it? And the worst part is, companies still expect you to go through multiple interview rounds, assignments, and unpaid tasks… for roles that are supposed to be beginner-friendly.

Nailed it!

It just feels like companies want mid-level employees but at entry-level pay. At this point, “entry level” feels like a label more than an actual opportunity. Am I missing something here or is everyone else seeing the same thing?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared how they do it.

Make it make sense, please!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.