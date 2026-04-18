A Tourist Left Her Hotel Balcony Door Open And Got An Unexpected Visitor

We’ve seen several videos recently on TikTok about wild animals barging in on tourists in different countries…

And here we go again!

A woman named Julie showed viewers what happened when she left the balcony door open in her hotel room in Mexico.

The video shows that Julie got an unexpected visitor in her hotel room…

There was a monkey on the bed in her hotel room!

The monkey jumped to the other bed in the room and made itself at home!

The video’s caption reads, “POV: You left the balcony door open for 2 minutes.”

Check out the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

She’ll think twice about leaving her door open there again!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.