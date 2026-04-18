April 18, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Tourist Left Her Hotel Balcony Door Open And Got An Unexpected Visitor

by Matthew Gilligan

monkey on a bed

TikTok/@juliew1111

We’ve seen several videos recently on TikTok about wild animals barging in on tourists in different countries…

And here we go again!

A woman named Julie showed viewers what happened when she left the balcony door open in her hotel room in Mexico.

monkey on a bed

TikTok/@juliew1111

The video shows that Julie got an unexpected visitor in her hotel room…

There was a monkey on the bed in her hotel room!

monkey on a bed

TikTok/@juliew1111

The monkey jumped to the other bed in the room and made itself at home!

The video’s caption reads, “POV: You left the balcony door open for 2 minutes.”

monkey on a bed

TikTok/@juliew1111

Check out the video.

@juliew1111

POV: you left the balcony door open for 2 minutes in xcaret #mexico #newpet #monkey

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.04.12 AM A Tourist Left Her Hotel Balcony Door Open And Got An Unexpected Visitor

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.04.26 AM A Tourist Left Her Hotel Balcony Door Open And Got An Unexpected Visitor

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.04.43 AM A Tourist Left Her Hotel Balcony Door Open And Got An Unexpected Visitor

She’ll think twice about leaving her door open there again!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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