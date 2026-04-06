A Woman On The Street Expected A Man To Help Her Step Over A Big Puddle, But He Didn’t Assist

This story sounds like something out of a movie from the 1950s…

And you’ll see what I mean in just a minute when you dive in.

Check out what this man had to say about the unusual incident he experienced.

Get started now!

AITA for not helping a woman step over a puddle? “All the piled up snow in NYC creates these one to two foot wide pathways at every street corner. Some have these huge puddles you have to step over. It’s a pretty bad choke point cause only one direction can go at a time (think one way bridge type of situation).

LOL.

I (23M) was waiting my turn to go across a fairly wide puddle today when a woman (probably late 30’s) coming from the other direction stopped on the other side of the puddle and put her hand out towards me. Palm upward. I stared forward unaware of what she was doing. I didn’t say anything. We stared at each other for about five seconds before she stepped over the puddle, then proceeded to stop in front of me and taunted me for not helping her.

Wow…

The details of what she said escape me, but it was along the lines of implying her hand out obviously meant to help her cross. She tapped my shoulder and we both uncomfortably laughed. I walked away and she was still saying something about it to me as I did.

He’s wracking his brain about this…

No more than a minute after the interaction, I was pretty confident I couldn’t have been in the wrong. Here’s my thoughts: – She couldn’t have been more than 40. If she was an elderly woman, I’m almost positive my internal judgement would have kicked in to recognize the situation. – She reached out palm upward?? Am I wrong to assume that palm down is a “reach for someone to grab my hand” and palm up is different? – She could have used her words and just said she wanted help? Lastly, this is New York. And the particular block we were on has a lot of characters. I wasn’t really in any sort of interact with a stranger mood. I feel like we all would go out of our way to help someone who’s fallen, but help you step over.. a puddle?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

Maybe chivalry just doesn’t exist anymore…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.