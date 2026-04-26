An Owner Shared How Her Dog Likes To Dry Off After A Bath

By the looks of the video you’re about to see, this pooch can definitely be described as old-fashioned.

His name is Teddy and his owner Noemi showed viewers how he looks to warm up and dry off after he takes a bath.

The video showed Teddy wrapped up in a blanket by a fire.

Noemi then gave Teddy a treat.

Noemi brushed the pooch and then he was ready to go!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Post-bath routine of a dog that refuses modern drying methods.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This pooch is living the good life!

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