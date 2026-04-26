April 26, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Shared How Her Dog Likes To Dry Off After A Bath

by Matthew Gilligan

dog by a stove

TikTok/@obsessedwithteddy

By the looks of the video you’re about to see, this pooch can definitely be described as old-fashioned.

His name is Teddy and his owner Noemi showed viewers how he looks to warm up and dry off after he takes a bath.

dog by a stove

TikTok/@obsessedwithteddy

The video showed Teddy wrapped up in a blanket by a fire.

Noemi then gave Teddy a treat.

dog by a stove

TikTok/@obsessedwithteddy

Noemi brushed the pooch and then he was ready to go!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Post-bath routine of a dog that refuses modern drying methods.”

dog with its owner

TikTok/@obsessedwithteddy

Here’s the video.

@obsessedwithteddy

Dyson is his biggest opp

♬ Fire Crackling Sounds – Relaxing Radiance & Nature Sounds for Sleep and Relaxation

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.45.02 PM An Owner Shared How Her Dog Likes To Dry Off After A Bath

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.45.23 PM An Owner Shared How Her Dog Likes To Dry Off After A Bath

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.45.45 PM An Owner Shared How Her Dog Likes To Dry Off After A Bath

This pooch is living the good life!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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