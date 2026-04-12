Bride-To-Be Wanted To Keep Her Destructive, Disabled Adult Cousin From Her Wedding, But She Doesn’t Want To Seem Rude To His Family

Every bride deserves a peaceful wedding without disruptions.

This bride-to-be is considering uninviting her cousin’s family because his cousin has a disability that make him disruptive. But she doesn’t want to seem mean, so she’s unsure what to do.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

WIBTA If I didn’t invite my cousin to my wedding because of his disability? My fiancée (30M) and I (29F) are getting married next May. We are trying to organise our guest list because we have found a venue we really love that has a guest limit of 120 people. This is a bit difficult, given we both have big families; however, we really like the idea of a smaller, more intimate wedding. For this reason, we’ve had to cut down our guest list quite a bit and have decided, as a result, not to invite any young children (under 16), except for our immediate family and our flower girl. Our dilemma is this: I have cousins with whom we are very close and whom I would really want at the wedding; however, they have a son (I will call him Lucas) who has Down Syndrome and autism. Because of this, Lucas can become very overstimulated around large groups of people and may scream loudly as a result. He is also quite destructive and may do things like pull at tablecloths while everything is still on the table or throw drinking glasses. The venue also requires a bond to be paid if anything is damaged or if any extreme messes are made, so I am quite worried about this. Lucas is also 20 years old, despite having the mental age of a two-year-old.

This bride does not know what to do about her cousin and his family.

I don’t know if his parents would even bring him to the wedding, as he requires constant supervision. However, I don’t know how I could not invite him without coming across as rude or mean, given that they have one other son who lives with them, whom I would invite (he is also over 20 years old). It’s not that we don’t want Lucas there, I just really don’t want anything to detract from key parts of my and my fiancée’s day, such as screaming or things being broken. I also can’t tell Lucas’s mother that I’m worried about him being destructive at our wedding, as I feel that WOULD make me a jerk; however, I also don’t feel comfortable asking whether she is planning to bring him. I really don’t know what to do. Would I be the jerk if I invited my cousin and the rest of her family and left Lucas’s name off the invitation? What could I do in this situation?

Tough situation. But go with what your heart tells you.

Other people in the comments are sharing their two cents.

Here’s a sensible suggestion.

Another one chimes in.

A valid opinion from this user.

This person shares a similar situation.

And some helpful insight from this parent.

Honest communication would not hurt in this case.

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