Butcher Department Trainee Discovered His Coworker Was Skipping Food Safety Steps On Raw Meat, So When His Manager Defended It, He Took The Matter Straight To HR

It’s a special kind of workplace nightmare when the problem coworker is buddy buddy with the manager.

So when a trainee noticed her coworker skipping basic food safety steps on raw meat and her manager defended the practice, she started weighing her options.

Suddenly HR was looking less like a last resort and more like the only reasonable next move.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for telling HR on worker and manager for bad training and unsafe cleaning methods? I have made a post about this coworker before, but still my manager doesn’t see a problem — they are friends, of course she wouldn’t. But things have escalated. He now insists on walking through areas I am working on so he can keep tabs on my times, and micromanages everything I do.

When the employee was forced to be one-on-one with this manager, he continued to be a huge pain.

Two days ago my manager said I would be training with him yesterday and today. I get to the area I’m training in and he starts everything off with: “You are slow. You need to be faster and not be as lazy. Be a good worker like me. It’s your responsibility.”

So instead of arguing, the employee just watches.

I then proceed to watch him do everything I’m supposed to be doing for two hours straight. I don’t move an inch because he wants me to watch him do everything. I do nothing for two hours and then we head our separate ways. Today my manager says she wants me to practice in that area — alone.

But yet again, the employee is told he isn’t doing it right.

I don’t remember anything past the beginning steps and proceed to struggle for six hours until finally the coworker comes in and says: “You are irresponsible and lazy. I will do the rest. Don’t touch anything and watch.” He’s awful at training and never explains anything.

Turns out, this guy isn’t so competent either.

I watch him clean and notice he never uses any antibacterials. I’m training in a butcher area — lots of meat laying around in open air all day, some noticeably nasty — and he only uses a hose and power washer. I bring this and other things up to my manager and she says that she was the one who taught him those methods.

Now this employee thinks there needs to be a serious intervention.

I’m going to HR today to report the coworker and to be transferred as far away as I can. But WIBTA if I reported them to HR?

Food safety is nothing to play around about.

What did Reddit think?

These safety violations are a huge deal and deserve to be treated as such.

This commenter thinks there’s a better way to go about change.

This issue really needs to be brought to light.

The workplace could get into serious trouble if they don’t address this.

Bad training is frustrating, but bad training that puts people’s health at risk is something else entirely.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.