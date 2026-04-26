Clothing Store Cashier Was Being Bossed Around At Work By A Customer, So When Her Manager Came Over, She Told Him The Truth – Much To The Old Woman’s Horror

Let’s be clear: most elderly folk are very sweet.

And when you’re a cashier, serving a little old granny or grandpa can be the highlight of your day.

But just like all demographics, there are always exceptions.

And as the cashier in this story explains, sometimes the elderly can be a nightmare.

Read on to find out what happened to her.

Please don’t talk to her while she works I work at a popular discount retail clothing store and some of the stories I have about the elderly population that come into the store is incredible. One time, a customer told me not to put too many shirts into each bag so they didn’t get all crinkly. I replied “Not a problem. There are large bags, I can fit quite a few shirts in each bag neatly,” to which the customer insisted I shouldn’t put more than three shirts in each bag. So I started removing hangers from all of the shirts and my coworker (K) cames over and started talking to me. I engaged in the conversation but never looked away from removing the hangers. After about fifteen seconds of conversation, the customer said to him, “Can you not talk to her when she’s working?”

Yikes! Let’s see what happened next.

My coworker was like “What?” and the customer said, “You need to stop talking to her so she can work.” K started laughing and just walked away. I didn’t say a word, but now I was so angry – especially as she continued with her specific demands of how she wants things bagged. “Double bag that shampoo for me.” Sure. “Don’t put the white clothes in the same bag as the colored clothes. It HAS to be separate.” Okay. Then I heard my manager (J) talking to another coworker, and he cames up to my register and tried to speak to me.

Read on to find out how she responded.

And I couldn’t resist – I know it was going start something, but I had to say to him: “Sorry, I’m not allowed to talk to other employees because it stops me from doing my job.” The woman was not happy, saying, “NOW THATS NOT WHAT I SAID-” Now, my manager is the type to talk back to customers. He’s not afraid of them. So he goes, “Why can’t I talk to my employee? I have every right to talk to them and they have every right to talk to me.” The woman put her foot down, saying, “No but the other guy was talking to her and she needed to work!”

But the employee’s manager wasn’t about to back down.

My manager said, “Was she not working when he was talking to her?” to which the customer replied, “No, she was but…” “Then what’s the problem?” he asked. The customer replied, “Never mind. That’s not how it went.” So J walks away and we continue the transaction in silence aside from her mumbling at me, “That’s not how it went and you know it.” When the transaction was finished, I watched her go up to my manager and try to explain herself again. I rolled my eyes and took my next customer.

How rude of this customer to firstly be so demanding of the cashier and then to demand she didn’t speak to anybody else.

It’s good that the manager came over, since it meant the older woman got called out on her horrible behavior.

Let’s hope she feels bad about it.

Read on to find out what the Reddit community made of this.

This person was amused by the woman’s particularities.

While others found ways to be petty in similar situations.

Meanwhile, this Redditor couldn’t be more different.

It takes a very particular person to behave this way to a stranger.

And the way she spoke to the cashier shows some really entitled attitude.

Hopefully she’ll be too embarrassed to try that again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.