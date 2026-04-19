Clothing Store Worker Helps Customer Get A Changing Room After Someone Got One Before Her, Then She Hits The Worker With The Door

Retail work unfortunately involves a lot of customers treating you like trash, even when you’re going out of your way to help them.

Check out why this worker is in disbelief about this one’s irrational rudeness.

Customer hit me with a door At my job, our fitting rooms are always locked per policy and require an employee to unlock them. We take the items from the customer and place them in the fitting room for them, get their name, write their name on the door – it’s a whole thing.

It created a hiccup for this worker’s customer.

I understand for some customers, it can be frustrating but I’m just doing my job. Today a customer came out of a fitting room and before I could even ask how the items worked out, another customer stole her fitting room. As the customer was walking in, I asked her to give me a moment and I’d assist her and get her own room.

Who knew good customer service could inspire so much rage.

Instead she ignored me, walked in on her own and shut the door without showing me her items. I knocked on the door and asked her name. She gave me an attitude and as I went to write her name on the door, this rat opened it and hit me with it. Are you for real?

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL no then she’d never leave.

It’s not for the faint of heart!

Definitely assault. What’s wrong with people…

Definitely do NOT do this.

Another day. Another Karen.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.