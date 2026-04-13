College Student Asked Her Boyfriend If She Could Stay At His College To Hang Out With A Friend She Won’t See For Months, So When He Said No Without A Real Reason, She Started Getting A Little Suspicious

Relationships should make your world bigger, not smaller — and that includes your friendships.

A college student’s boyfriend got weird when she asked to stay one night at his college to hang out with a friend she won’t see for months.

The fact that he couldn’t explain why was the most suspicious part.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for wanting to spend the night at my boyfriend’s college even though I wouldn’t be in his room I (18F) have been dating my boyfriend (19M) for over a year. I finished my last university exam yesterday and he finished his the day before. I’ve spent the last 3 nights with him. Before this, we were spending the night together once per week since he’s at a college near my house.

Since they were having such a great time, she starts to make plans for the next day.

I have made a good friend at his college and I spent time with her last night (my boyfriend was there) and stayed the night in my boyfriend’s room after. She asked me to come over again tonight to drink a bit and celebrate since we had our last exam together.

But that’s where things hit a snag.

My boyfriend isn’t keen on me going over. I wouldn’t even stay in his room because there’s an empty room next to my friend’s room that I’d stay in. But he doesn’t even want me staying there.

This doesn’t sit right with her at all.

I feel like he’s trying to get me to not go spend time with my friend for some reason and his way of doing that is to stop me from staying the night. I feel he’s being unreasonable and he gets quiet when I bring it up. My friend doesn’t live in my city and is moving out of the college in two days and I won’t see her for another few months. AITA for thinking he’s being unreasonable?

This couple really ought to learn to communicate better.

What did Reddit think?

The most surefire way to figure out what’s going on is just to come right out and ask him.

This kind of behavior really doesn’t reflect well on her boyfriend.

This user has a different concern entirely.

This user thinks this girl is being totally reasonable in her request.

The math really isn’t mathing on this one.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.