Construction Employee’s Boss Called Him While On Leave And Blamed Him For Unfinished Work, But When He Told His Boss To Respect His Time Off, He Faced A Thinly Veiled Threat

Work-life balance only works if both sides respect the line.

So when a construction employee on approved leave got a call from his boss demanding answers about unfinished work he had already warned him about, the conversation quickly turned from clarification to confrontation.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss called and shouted at me during my leave – construction sector I’m on holiday from today for the next 2 days. My boss called me and started asking why I didn’t complete last week’s work.

The employee tried to calmly explain the situation, but the boss was anything but calm.

I told him clearly that I didn’t have enough workers to complete the job. He already knew this situation. Then he started shouting, saying why didn’t I inform him. I replied calmly and said I had already informed him last week. But he kept talking useless things and blaming me.

So finally the employee lost his cool.

Out of frustration, I told him, “You don’t have any right to call me during my leave period.” He went silent for a second and said, “Oh… I see… I will handle you.” Now I’m in tension. I work in the construction sector and workload and manpower issues are common. AITA?

It’s always scary to tick off your boss, but this time, the boss deserved it.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees the boss has no right.

It’s clear this boss has a chip on his shoulder.

This user thinks it’s time to start documenting the boss’ every move.

It’s possible the employee has a lot more leverage than the boss gives him credit for.

If you can’t manage manpower, at least manage your temper.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.