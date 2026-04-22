Cook Is Asked By A Customer To Catcall His Wife As She Walks By The Open Kitchen, But He Refuses To Join In And His Coworkers Say He Made Things Awkward

Not every customer request is something you feel comfortable going along with.

What would you do if a customer asked you to do something that crossed a personal boundary, even if everyone around you was fine with it? Would you go along with it to avoid judgment? Or would you stick to your values and deal with the outcome?

In the following story, one cook finds himself in this exact situation and refuses to take part. Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to catcall a customer’s wife even though he asked us to? I (32m) work as a cook in a restaurant with an open kitchen, so guests can see us and even talk to us while we work. Two days ago, while things were slow, a guy walked past our station and asked us for a “favor.” He tells us his wife will be walking by in a few minutes, and he wants us to catcall her as she passes. Stuff like whistling and telling her that she looks good. There are three of us on the stations at the time. I’m black, a Hispanic guy, and a white guy.

His coworker agreed to do it.

Before I could even process what he was asking me, the white guy spoke up and said, ” Yeah, man, we got you.” After the customer left, the other cook and I approached the white cook, who had agreed, and told him we were not comfortable with what he had agreed to and that we were not going to do it. He got mad and said we’d already agreed, but we reminded him we hadn’t, and that he was the one who had. Before he could reply, a server came and told us the guy’s wife was about to walk by. I guess the server who took him to his seat told the other servers what was happening.

Then, he saw the wife.

A few minutes later, his wife walks by, and honestly, she was gorgeous. She was basically walking like she was on a runway, and it was pretty obvious she knew what her husband had asked us to do because she was smiling the whole way to her table, but only the white cook who had agreed was whistling and cheering. The other and I just stayed quiet and kept working.

Other people were upset that they didn’t play a part.

Once she sat down, the cook who did it and some of the servers who knew about the “plan” actually got on our case. They said we were spoilsports and made the whole thing awkward by not joining in. But I just didn’t feel comfortable as a black man catcalling a white woman in a public place, and felt it was a totally different situation for me than for my white coworker. Now the vibe in the kitchen is weird because they think we were being too serious. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he was so against taking part.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Here’s someone who would be upset by the whole thing.

For this person, it could’ve been baiting.

This reader would’ve been grossed out as a customer.

That was wildly inappropriate, and he’s definitely not wrong for refusing to take part.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.