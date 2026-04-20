Customer Traumatizes A Cashier Because There Was No Promotion On His Bag Of Chips, And Now The Cashier Is Really Scared To Go Work

Imagine traumatizing someone because you got the wrong bag of chips!

This cashier shares how a customer got really aggressive because there was no discount on his bag of chips.

Check out the full story.

Customer gets way too angry over chips. This happened just over 2 hours ago and I am still shaking. I work at a local grocery store as a cashier. Today, I was checking a man’s groceries and everything seemed normal. He was a bit quiet but not everyone wants to socialize when they are out shopping.

UH OH…

I do the regular stuff: ask if he has a perks number (I don’t remember if he had one), ask if he wanted to donate to our local food bank, etc. When I asked if he wanted to donate I assume he said no because he talked super quiet but didn’t seem to offer an amount so I just moved on. This happens sometimes. Out of nowhere he slams his hand down on the cart handle and yells super loud: “****!” Of course, this makes me jump and I suddenly become very wary. I continue scanning his grocery’s while keeping an eye on my surroundings.

That’s INSANE!

After I tell him his total he asks if the discount worked. I asked him for what product and after a second of talking and not clarifying much, he finally tells me it’s for the chips. Apparently we had a buy four get it for a certain price discount for select varieties of lays. The variety’s he chose were not the correct ones. I looked at the ad and explained this to him with the help of my bagger. He was very irritated. At some point he cursed again and slammed his hand down on his cart another time. At this point he finally agreed to just take the chips off his order and pay for the rest. He does so and once he leaves he angrily and aggressively storms off, nearly crashing into the people nearby with his cart.

He sounds CRAZY!

I am at this point shaking. I started to scan the next persons grocery’s who looked at me and was basically like “that was crazy, I was looking out because I was afraid that something was going to happen.” I agreed and told him how I was shaking. After a moment it became apparent that I was not going to finish this man’s grocery’s so I asked my bagger, who was much calmer than me to take over for me. I walked over to my supervisor, trying not to cry and asked her if I could take a break. She, immediately seeing my distress, walks me back to the spot where we click in and stuff and I explain to her what happened.

The supervisor had to fill in!

She comforted me and noted down the man’s description as well as other relevant information such as the time and the check stand we were at. She told me to take as much time as I needed which was nice considering it was so busy, it being only 2 days away from thanks giving, and after I asked her to, she gave me a hug (she is basically everyone’s mom). After I was ready I bagged for a bit though I was still shaken up and tried to keep busy. At this point had only had about 45 mins left. Eventually my supervisor asked me to do take backs which is a job I enjoy which she knows.

That’s so weird…

The whole time I was afraid he was going to come back to the store with a gun and shoot it up, he was that aggressive. The rest of my shift I was looking towards the entrance waiting for him to come back in and deciding where I would run to if he did. Anyways, people are crazy. Watch out.

GEEZ! That sounds so scary!

Why are people with such anger issues allowed to roam around like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes something like this might happen again…

This user hopes things get better for this cashier again.

This user feels sorry that this cashier had to go through this!

Someone seems petrified here!

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