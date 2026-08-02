She Recorded Months Of Fights And Dirty Mop Water—Now Her Landlord Is Taking Action

Living underneath someone else’s chaos is one of the best ways to build character as a renter.

Since her upstairs neighbor moved in, one tenant has been dealing with with near-constant stomping, screaming arguments, litter, and dirty mop water dumped repeatedly onto the shared walkway near her door.

Things got so bad that she had to escalate, both to management and the police department.

Luckily she had the foresight to begin documenting every terrible interaction, and she was glad she did when the neighbor confronted her door camera directly with yet another tirade.

Now she’s just counting down the days until management finally does something about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

Upstairs neighbor spoke directly into my camera after I complained about her pouring dirty mop water over breezeway… AGAIN My upstairs neighbor moved in a few months ago, and since then I’ve dealt with constant stomping, yelling, domestic disputes, cigarette butts dropped near my door, and dirty mop water being poured over the shared walkway near my door.

Lately, things have gotten worse, so the resident tried escalating the issue.

The fighting between her and her partner became so bad one morning that I anonymously called the police. I have been contacting management with videos and recordings of the disputes from my door camera and her screaming/yelling/using derogatory language for our whole building to hear.

This only made the neighbor more aggressive.

Today, she walked past my door, spoke aggressively into my camera, and called me “dirty” because I complained about the dirty mop water she continues to pour over the walkway. She then went to the leasing office barefoot with her baby, yelling and screaming.

This neighbor proved too much for even management to handle.

Management apologized and said they’re handling it. They told me they had to hang up on her this morning because she wouldn’t stop yelling at them over the phone when they were trying to tell her pouring dirty mop water isn’t allowed.

The resident shares that at first, she felt sorry for this neighbor. But not anymore.

I’ve lived here since 2024, renewed through 2027, and never complained about anyone before her. At first I had a little empathy for her because she’s very young with a newborn. But she’s rude to everyone, so I’m no longer empathizing with her, I don’t want to interact with her in any way going forward. She is way too aggressive and immature to reason with about anything. Half the time I believe she is intoxicated. I want to live peacefully without the constant noise, fighting, unsanitary behavior, and childish confrontations. I’m just so annoyed.

Sounds like one of the only remaining solutions is just to move out altogether.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user crosses their fingers this horrible neighbor finally gets her comeuppance.

This commenter wagers management is already building a hefty case for eviction.

People with nothing left to lose usually behave even more erratically.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

This reader tries to imagine how this would all play out in a court of law.

It’s absolutely exhausting to watch someone burn every bridge in a building at once and still somehow make you feel like the unreasonable one for simply wanting quiet.

Months of documenting this, the fights, the mop water, the yelling, and it still ends with being called “dirty” through your own door camera.

Ultimately, empathy only stretches so far before it just runs out.

Living in your own home shouldn’t feel like managing an ongoing incident report, and it’s genuinely draining that it’s come to that.