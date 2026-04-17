Customer Was Charged $6 For A Side That Was Listed As $5 On The Menu, But When He Questioned It And Asked For A Refund, The Cashier Refused And Offered Him A Drink Instead

Sometimes, it’s not about money… It’s about the principle.

So, what would you do if you were charged more than what the menu clearly showed, and the staff refused to fix it or give you a refund? Would you just let it go? Or would you push back and make them reimburse you, even if it was just $1?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for arguing with the cashier at a food court over $1? I was ordering a meal for my family at a food court that would cost $25.90. The cashier (a teenage-looking girl) asked me if I wanted to add a side dish. On the menu, it said, “add a side for $5.” So I asked the cashier if I could add a side for $5. I paid for my meal, and the cashier gave me the receipt. On the receipt, it said meal $25.90, side $6 – Total $31.90.

The manager confirmed that the price on the menu was incorrect.

I checked my bank balance, and $31.90 was taken out of my account. I asked the cashier why I was charged $6 for the side when the menu said $5. She then told me that it was $6, not $5. I pointed out that the menu said $5, so I was only expecting to pay $5 for the side. She asked her manager, and then told me, “The menu is wrong.”

He tried to cancel the side order, but it was too late.

So I asked if I could cancel the side and get a refund. Her manager said no and offered me a bottle of water instead. I bargained it up to a bottle of Coke, and we settled there. My family said that I was being petty over $1, and I was bullying a young girl. I disagreed because I felt that I had been lied to, not because I had to pay an extra dollar. The business could have made an extra $1 from everyone who bought a side dish and didn’t look at their receipts, which could add up quickly, considering that the shop was located in a busy mall. AITA?

Wow! That does sound like a pretty shady thing to do.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this issue.

According to this comment, the cashier doesn’t make enough for that.

Here’s someone who thinks he should take it up with mall management.

This reader thinks it worked out well.

For this person, it was easily avoidable.

He was right to question it because money is not easy to come by.

And that’s false advertising!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.