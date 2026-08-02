Her Neighbors Accuse Her Of Driving Too Fast—She Says Their Kids Shouldn’t Be Playing In The Street

It seems like every neighborhood has one…

I’m talking about a person who takes it upon themself to try to tell everyone who lives around them to SLOW DOWN.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but if that person takes things too far, it can become a nuisance.

The woman who wrote the story below obeys the rules of the road, but she’s getting grief from folks who think she’s putting the pedal to the metal.

Check out what she had to say about this.

The road police. “I recently moved back in with my parents with my boyfriend as we are expecting and are saving up for a house of our own. We are both 22 (which I think is the main reason as to why this keeps happening to us). Our house is across the street from a cul-de-sac, and our neighbours (a married couple with 2 young kids) live in the middle of the cul-de-sac. The speed limit on our road is 40 km/hr. We do not have to enter the cul-de-sac to get to our house.

Okay…

We have noticed that since we moved two months ago, this specific neighbourhood couple has been constantly watching us drive home, they have asked us to slow down repeatedly as their kids play on the road, even though we are doing the speed limit and slow down when we notice the kids are outside. This afternoon has been the fourth time they have approached us, second time of them talking to just me as the other times were directed at boyfriend (I was in the car both times and saw the speedometer of him going either under or the posted speed limit). I’m going to be honest and say that I was a little less kind this time.

It doesn’t sound like they’re doing anything wrong…

The other few times we have apologized and explained that we were doing the speed limit and when we saw her children were outside, we slowed down. This time, I was actively going the speed limit, there were no kids outside and I slowed down to get into the driveway safely. I sat in my car for a bit as I was messaging a few friends back and the wife waited outside my driveway for around 15 minutes for me to get out of my car to ask me again to slow down when going into the cul-de-sac. I told her frankly, I was going the speed limit, I ALWAYS slow down when I notice her children are playing outside and they weren’t outside when I was driving down the road. As well as that I am honestly sick of them coming to complain when we aren’t doing anything wrong and watching for our cars every-time we leave or arrive home. I also said that we don’t even drive into the cul-de-sac so why is it a continuous issue.

She made a good point here!

She then said that kids play on the road and she is trying to keep everybody safe as her kids don’t often watch for vehicles, to which I replied that I understood that, however if she is that concerned about the kids then maybe she shouldn’t be letting them play on the road and if us doing the posted speed limit is an issue maybe she should contact the police or the town to change it. They haven’t said anything to either of my parents, despite them driving basically the same way as my boyfriend and i on the road. So we were thinking they are just saying things to the younger drivers as my friend who lives two houses down from us has also been told to slow down. I am unsure if they have said anything to the other young adults and teen who drive in the neighbourhood but i can only assume they have. Has anyone dealt with a similar situation? How did you go about it or are there any suggestions on what to do to going forward?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

What is she supposed to do, drive at a snail’s pace?

You can’t do much besides drive the speed limit when kids are around…

Her neighbors need to back off!

This is definitely a frustrating situation…