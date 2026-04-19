Dad Moves In With A Friend Rent Free While Going Through A Hard Time, But When The Friend Gets Physically Abusive, The Dad’s Adult Child Gets Revenge On The Friend’s Car

Imagine hearing that your dad’s roommate was being physically abusive to him. Besides helping your dad move out, what else would you do? Would you call the police, just be glad your dad’s out of there, or get revenge?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they decide to get revenge. But they don’t get revenge directly on the former roommate. They get revenge on something the roommate loves.

Let’s read all about it.

I did this for my Dad. Don’t you dare mess with *any* of my family. So this happened when I was 22, and my Dad who passed away in 2018 was going through health and money problems. He was living with a friend/roommate. He had met him I think months prior, and they were golf buddies at first. This guy, who I’ll call Brad had told my Dad nicely that he could stay with him to get back on his feet, for free at first and then he’d owe rent.

It was definitely a hard time for the Dad.

I felt so badly for my Dad at this point in his life. He had diabetes 2, and felt sick very often. He was lonely and going through depression. He never really told anyone about his problems, so I knew it had to be bad when he gave a few small stories of Brad getting drunk and being a huge jerk to my Dad. I was already mad.

He knew his dad couldn’t live with Brad anymore.

But one day my Dad calls me up and I met with him, and he tells me that Brad was screaming at him for rent money, before he owed it. And pushing him, and pushed him hard into a glass photo on the ground. I saw my Dad’s back which was all ripped up and bleeding. Hellllllllll no. I let my Dad move in with me and my fiancé at the time that day, and then drove to Brad’s work.

He was fuming.

He recognized me because I met him once before, where he was showing me his new convertible with pride. He had that and a really nice wrangler Jeep. I stared him down, and just sat there staring and he looked like he was freaking out, he kept looking up at me and looking away. All I could think about was him verbally and then physically abusing my Dad. The sweetest guy in the entire world. Not biased either. Never said a bad word about anyone, hated gossip and barely even cussed.

He ended up getting revenge on Brad’s car.

I thought about getting him fired somehow but changed my mind. A week later on a Saturday night, I went to his place and poured red slushies, broken eggs, poured olive oil, powdered sugar, honey and breadcrumbs all in his new convertible. I left a typed note saying “You put your hands on someone I love.”

OP wanted to do more, but settled for hurting just the car.

My Dad had some missed calls but he stopped, we figured probably because he knew he put hands on a human, who took a long time to heal because of his health issues. He probably knew my Dad could have gone to the police, as apparently he hurt him more than once which my Dad failed to tell me. I’m one of the most peaceful people alive. I’m 5’3 and like 96 lbs. If you F with someone I love that much…. I turn into Tony Soprano. And Brad clearly only “helped” people to have someone to abuse. I wanted to physically hurt the guy, but it’s better I didn’t. Just put hands on the only thing this jerk loved more than himself.

At least Brad backed off. I’m glad OP’s dad eventually opened up about the problems with living with Brad and got out.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This is completely related to the story.

This person would’ve reported the roommate.

This person found the revenge satisfying.

This is funny!

Milk would’ve been even worse!

Hurting something can be a lot more satisfying than hurting someone who hurt you.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.