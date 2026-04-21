Delivery Driver Couldn’t Reach A Customer By Phone And Didn’t Have An Apartment Number, So He Walked Inside The Building And Yelled Out To Her, But She Complained And Tried To Get Him Fired

What seems reasonable in the moment can come across differently to someone else.

So, what would you do if you were trying to complete a delivery and couldn’t reach the customer because your phone wouldn’t connect? Would you keep trying to call them? Or would you walk inside the building and yell their name?

In the following story, a delivery driver chooses the latter, and it doesn’t end well. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA For Being Really Loud to Get a Customer’s Attention? I (M22) work as a delivery driver for a chain restaurant. I had this happen to me while making a delivery this morning. Let’s just say the customer’s name is Diane (F, older than me). When I pulled up to her address, I realized it was a small apartment building, but the apartment number wasn’t on the delivery ticket. This happens all the time because the customer forgets or our systems glitches. Either way, not a big deal.

His phone wouldn’t connect, so he tried something a little different.

I tried to call her to get the apartment number, which is what I’m supposed to do in this situation, but my phone wouldn’t connect for some reason. I don’t think she was rejecting my call because I wasn’t getting a dial tone, just some weird beeping. Now, what I should have done at this point was call the restaurant to have them try to call Diane, but I didn’t because I thought it’d be too slow. The restaurant was fairly busy when I left with Diane’s order, so I wasn’t sure if there would have even been someone available to pick up. So, I walked over to the building’s stairs and said in my loudest voice (not shouting, just projecting so my voice would carry) “DIANE, I’M HERE WITH YOUR [RESTAURANT] ORDER. THE TICKET DIDN’T HAVE YOUR APARTMENT NUMBER ON IT, AND MY PHONE COULDN’T CONNECT WHEN I TRIED TO CALL YOU.”

The whole thing really angered Diane.

Diane had come out of her apartment by that point, and I handed her her order without issue. And I thought that was the end of it. A couple of hours later, my manager says he wants to talk to me. He tells me that shortly after I left, Diane called the restaurant ****** as **** (my words, not his). Apparently, she cussed him out for several minutes, then told him she thought what I did was exceptionally rude and that I should be fired for it. She also said that she’d probably never order from us again, and on the off-chance she did, that under no circumstances should I be the one to deliver it. He said he wouldn’t be firing me or anything, just to make sure this didn’t happen again. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he did this, but he probably should’ve done something else.

Let’s check out if what he did would’ve made the readers over at Reddit upset.

This person would’ve been embarrased but not as angry as Diane.

According to this comment, it was embarrassing but not that bad.

Here’s someone who finds it very funny.

For this person, he didn’t do anything wrong.

He should never do that again, because most people would complain about that move.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.