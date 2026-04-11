Driver Calls Others Out When He Sees Them Park In No Parking Zones At Stores, But Some People Get Really Mad At Him For Telling Them What To Do

Imagine going to a store. You park in a parking spot and walk to the front doors. If you saw another person parking their car in a no parking area or a loading zone, would you mind your own business, or would you point out that they were breaking the rules?

In this story, one man chooses the second option, and a lot of people get mad at him about it. However, he doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong. After all, the people parking in no parking zones are doing something wrong!

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for telling people they cant park somewhere? ON more than a few occasions when I go to the supermarket there are people who are parking in no parking zones up front. When it happens right in front of me I tell them that is not a parking space and they need to park in a regular parking space. They do this in front of the store doors as well and not just loading or unloading in the fire lane.

A lot of people don’t like it when strangers tell them what to do.

Some have gotten belligerent and argued with me. And I asked them what made them so special that they could do this while others followed the rules. Most of the ones doing this strangely enough had Trump bumper stickers on their car.

Point. Match point.

I even had someone else not even involved in it say “why dont you mind you own business?” They did not realize they gave themselves a facepalm when I said “why dont you mind yours?” right back. The point is whatever happened to “see something, say something”? The store manager cant police the parking lot 24/7 so sometimes it is up to us customers to call out the people doing this stuff. If everyone decided they could just park wherever they wanted it would be chaos. Why do these people think the rules dont apply to them?

Here’s the real question.

Anyway enough of the rant. I am not some gramp type saying “stay off my grass”. It is just frustrating nowadays how discourteous people are and not caring. AITAH for calling people out? I know some will say it is none of my business but maybe that is what is wrong with our society right now when people are not calling out others for their bad behavior in public.

Personally, I would mind my own business, but is it better to call people out when they break the rules?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This is the truth.

Another person makes a good point.

This person thinks it’s better to mind your own business.

Another person feels sorry for OP.

Nobody likes it when a stranger tells them what to do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.