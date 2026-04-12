Driver Has Trouble Finding A Parking Spot At The DMV, But When He Finally Finds One, He Wonders If He Should’ve Let A Pregnant Woman Have It

Have you ever been in a parking lot where there’s literally nowhere to park? It can be very frustrating driving around in circles waiting for someone to leave only to see another car get the spot when someone finally does leave.

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, but when they finally see a spot that’s about to become available, another driver is already waiting for it.

Now, they’re having second thoughts about the whole situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not relinquishing the parking spot to a pregnant lady Went to the DMV today. At 9 AM, the parking lot was full and overflowing. All the lanes had one way traffic only. I drove around for 10-12 minutes, always spotting cars leaving when I was in the exit end of the one way lane. Finally, entered a lane and a car was leaving.

But another car wanted the spot.

That is when I notice a car had entered from the wrong side (exit side) of the one way lane and seemed to be waiting for the same car to leave. I had my indicator on and slipped into the parking spot as soon as that car left (was easier for me since I was had entered from the right direction). The other waiting car instantly honked.

I ALWAYS honor the rule of ‘whoever indicates first, gets the perking’. But in this case, the woman was driving the wrong way on a one way lane.

OP confronted the other driver.

I got out and explained to her that it was a one way lane. She instantly pointed out that she had a baby in the back seat (I did not see or try to see the baby). I told her I was sorry, I had been driving around for 10-12 minutes and had a job to get back to as well. I did not wait to hear what she said after that, did not seem pleasant. But I am now sitting here at the DMV thinking if I am a bad person. AITA?

It’s like OP punished her for going the wrong way. Was she in the wrong? Yes. Was she there first? Also, yes. Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person would also be bothered by seeing a driver going the wrong way on a one-way lane of traffic.

Another person thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

This person calls the mom entitled.

Nobody has any sympathy for the mom.

There are times when it might be nice to give up a seat for a mom but not a parking spot.

Having a kid doesn’t make you more deserving of a parking spot.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.