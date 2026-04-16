Duplex Tenant Is Concerned Her New Neighbor Abuses His Grandma, So She Plays The Theme Song To Barney Through Her Vent Whenever He Screams At Her

Apartment living has a lot of challenges even if you’re all nice, reasonable tenants.

Check out how this person handled a terrible neighbor.

I love you, you love me …

I live in an old house converted to a duplex. I occupy half of the second floor, and my neighbors are almost uniformly great, plus I’m the only one who works from home, so it’s always pretty quiet. Good, chill people, always friendly and down to chat. I’ve lived here five years, and I love it.

Nothing good lasts forever.

My other neighbors on the second floor moved in last year. They’re an older lady, her two very charming cats, and her useless grandson. The grandson is hooked on kratom and is a raging alcoholic. I’ve seen more cops in this house over the last eight months or so of them living here than anywhere else I’ve ever lived. I tried to have grace and kindness for him all last year. Everybody’s got their struggles. Then I saw his grandma with a shiner and she tried to tell me the classic “Walked into a door” line. This lady is sweet as pie, but she’s in her mid 80s and looks like a stiff wind might knock her over. Her grandson is a big guy who used to box.

The drama is far from over.

After that I didn’t see Junior around for a while. I figured he was in jail or rehab. Everything was peaceful. I enjoyed time in my balcony garden without having to hear him yelling. It was great. But somehow, Palpatine returned. In the last couple months since he’s been back, they argue constantly and I can hear everything because our bathrooms share a central vent. This morning I woke up to screaming and fighting while I just wanted to get ready for work and I had enough.

So she’s trying some unorthodox conflict resolution.

I plugged in my Bluetooth shower speaker just to make sure it had enough juice to last, queued up the Barney theme song, and put my speaker next to the vent cranked up as high as it could go. The grandma’s hard of hearing, but he can hear just fine. Every time he starts his nonsense, he’s gonna hear Barney blasted directly into his apartment. I don’t care if I get children’s tunes recommended to me for the rest of time. It’ll be worth it.

Here is what folks are talking about.

So many people said this. It could be life or death.

That would be ideal.

I don’t see why it would deter him.

Definitely abuse.

Not sure why she isn’t afraid of this.

I’m worried for OP’s safety, too.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.