Employee Challenged Manager Over Unequal Remote Work Policy, But He Deflected Their Concerns And Refused Fair Solutions

Workplace fairness can quickly become a major issue.

In this story, an employee noticed their manager was giving himself extra remote work days while everyone else followed stricter rules.

So she proposed fairer policies, but the manager refused to fix them.

Now, the employee is preparing to take it to another level.

Let’s take a closer look!

My boss reduced our remote work from 2 days to 1.5 days per week in 2023. Meanwhile, he quietly kept 2-3 remote days for himself every week. We are all on part-time contracts. We have one unpaid day off per week, so we are already working reduced hours. His justification is that he took a pay cut when the 4/5 policy was introduced. This was before telework was a thing. So he considers the extra remote days as personal compensation.

This woman proposed a fairer solution.

I pushed back. I proposed either returning to two fixed remote days for everyone. I also proposed a proportional ratio system that would apply fairly to all. He acknowledged the inequality. He said, “Yes, that’s correct.” But he did not really offer a solution. He just deflected.

Now, she’s drafting a formal email that suggests a better policy.

He said he was not “going to come to work alone on Wednesday.” Why not? Plenty of people do. He also suggested adding a mandatory in-person meeting on top of everything. Currently, I am drafting a formal email. It proposes a clear written policy for the whole team. Wish me luck.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This is pretty bad, says this one.

People are calling out the boss.

Finally, here’s some sensible advice.

Some bosses only think about themselves, not their people.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.