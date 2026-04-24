Being prepared at checkout helps keep lines moving smoothly.

The following story is about a cashier who gets frustrated with customers who wait until the very last second to transfer money.

Instead of doing it while standing in line, some customers waited until all their items have been scanned before logging into their banking apps.

Meanwhile, the line grows longer, and other shoppers start to blame her even though it’s not her fault.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Transfer your money before you reach the checkout. Why on earth do people wait until they’ve reached the checkout to transfer money from one account to another? They stood in line waiting while picking their noses. There is a line up behind them. Why not use that time to transfer money from one account to the other? Don’t wait until I scan all your stuff.

This employee noticed how people forgetting to transfer money would hold up the line.

Then say, “Oh, I forgot to transfer the money over.” Then proceed to hold up the line while you sign into your banking. I can understand some people trying hard to save. They may only want to transfer the exact amount over. But many people act like they meant to have the money transferred before they even came up to the till. They simply forgot.

She then gets dirty looks from other customers in the line, even though it was not her fault.

Also, customers behind that person transferring money need to understand something. I have nothing to do with the fact that they’re not ready. There is no need to give me dirty looks. There is no need to take it out on me because you had to wait.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is so annoying, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Here’s a similar scenario.

Finally, someone who did this speaks up.

Nothing moves more slowly than a checkout line with a customer who forgets to transfer funds.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.