Employee Is Told That Tuesday Isn’t Enough Notice To Ask For Saturday Off Work, But The Boss Thinks Sunday Is Enough Notice To Tell The Employee To Work Monday

Have you ever worked at a company where it felt like there was an annoying double standard? For example, what if you were told less than a week wasn’t enough notice to ask for a day off work, but your boss expected you to be okay with working overtime with just one day’s notice.

Would you be willing to work overtime, or would you refuse?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and they’re not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I used my supervisor’s word against him to not get called into work? I started a job in a car manufacturing facility that’s trying to get on its feet. Now I began this job in November under the impression it would be Monday-Friday 3-11:30pm. I was told we would be needed for weekends “occasionally” as it was very rare to be working weekends.

It ended up not being rare at all to work weekends.

Cut to December where my team of about 10 people were asked to work weekends all month long. The company did give us a half time premium for weekend work. The company also shut down production at the end of the month and gave their GA crew paid days off. My team did not get that. We were expected to drive almost an hour upstate to work in the main DC.

It seems like a double standard.

Now this job gives us almost no notice to when we work weekends and/or the DC. Earlier this month, I requested a Saturday off to service my vehicle and submitted my request on a Tuesday. I got a call from my boss stating that “Tuesday isn’t enough heads up that I need Saturday off, you know?” I ended up being the only person on my whole team who worked the weekend. Now I’ve received a text at almost 12:30am Sunday morning to report to the DC at 3pm as well as Monday. Would I be a jerk for not going in but also saying that less than 12 hours before my shift isn’t enough of a heads up?

It might be time to look for a different job.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This is a good point.

Time to do some research.

It depends on how they treat the commute.

It also depends on the contract.

Sometimes a double standard is part of the contract.

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