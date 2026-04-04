Employee Received Three Calls From The Same Customer Asking About Their Inventory, So He Gave Him Instructions To Know What Items Were In Stock

Patience can only stretch so far in customer service.

The following story is about an employee who dealt with a customer calling repeatedly about store sales and inventory.

The customer was asking about their inventory.

So he had to navigate the situation professionally so as not to waste both of their time.

Let’s take a closer look!

I will not read off our inventory over the phone. I got three calls in a row from a customer yesterday. The first asked if we had the same sales as our other location in town. Yes, we have the same sales. But we might not have the same items in stock.

This employee taught the customer how to check their available stocks.

Call #2: Yes, you said you have the same sales but different inventory. Can you tell me what you have in stock? Me: Sir, you can see what we have at our location online. Just change the location at the top of the page.

He answered another query from the same customer.

Call #3: Can I order over the phone and pick it up when I get there? Me: No, sir. But if you order online after you change the store location, you can pick it up when it’s ready. We get maybe phone calls a day. I am not reading off my entire inventory for you. I was surprised when his order actually came in later.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. Here’s another personal experience.

A restaurant worker can relate to this, too.

Tell me about it, says this one.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some customers think the employee on the other end of the line has nothing else to do.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.