Employee Recently Started Working The Night Shift, But She Heard Several Scary Stories From Her Teammates Who Have Worked There For Awhile

Night shifts always seem to come with strange stories.

In this story, an employee narrated some scary situations in the office.

She started hearing creepy experiences from his night shift teammates about unexplained things happening in the bathroom and by the office door.

Read the full story below to find out more…

A ghost story This one is from the night shifters on my team. They claimed to have similar experiences with this “thing.”

This employee shares ghost stories that she has heard from her coworkers.

The first agent claimed that she often heard somebody pulling toilet paper. She said it sounded like a lot of it kept rolling. When she got out of the toilet, nobody was there. Sometimes, she claimed to see shoeless feet sitting in a toilet. She said no one is supposed to walk barefoot in this building due to the electrical currents that the appliances here might cause.

This person hears someone saying “peek-a-boo.”

Another agent claimed that she heard a woman’s voice saying “peek-a-boo” behind her two times. This happened when she had just gotten out from the toilet. She rushed to the working room. The digital door lock was unable to recognize her face three times that night.

Another agent saw a shadow passing the room.

Another agent said that one time, the digital door of the opposite room said “thank you” on its own. It was stuck open for a while. Sometimes she would see a “shadow” passing the room. She said no one was there when it happened.

She, however, hasn’t experienced anything yet.

On my first night shift, one of the agents gave me an amulet. She told me to hold onto it tight in case anything happened. I never used it though. This will be my 11th night shift so far, and I have never experienced anything said above. I wonder if it’s all just a mass hysteria.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a positive remark from this person.

Here’s a question we all know the answer to.

Finally, this person found the story amusing.

Office ghost stories will test your courage and sanity.

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