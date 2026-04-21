Employee Started Her Job Being Friendly And Helpful, But After Months Of Rude Customers, She Stopped Forcing A Smile And Just Stayed Within The Script

Customer service can wear people down over time.

The following story involves an employee who began her job determined to be kind and helpful to every customer.

However, after months of being treated like a punching bag by rude people, she now sticks to a rehearsed script and saves her energy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“What has happened to customer service workers? They used to be so much nicer and have so much more personality” It is something I hear a lot, and it annoys me honestly. I have worked at my current job for four months. I went into it being nice and trying to be as helpful as I could to customers. Now, I am beyond over it.

This employee still gets harassed even after showing kindness to customers.

“What happened” is that after hundreds of jerks treating us like human punching bags, they harass us all day every day. We are fed up. What is the everloving friggin’ point of being nice? Someone will be an absolute jerk to you simply because they can be. It genuinely just feels like a waste of energy at this point.

She tries to be nice even outside of the rehearsed script.

I try to push myself to be nice outside of the rehearsed script I have built. Like, start being nicer to us. Maybe we will go back to having an actual personality. Change starts with the people complaining about everything.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It wasn’t even the rudeness, says this person.

Finally, here’s some meaningful advice.

If you want excellent service, make sure your attitude is decent.

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