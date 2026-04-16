Employee Told Her Boss She Was Sick And Might Not Even Make Her Shift, But Instead Of Helping, Her Manager Extended The Hours And Expected Her To Show Up Anyway

Being honest about how you feel doesn’t always get the response you expect.

So, what would you do if you told your boss you were sick and might not even make your shift, but they changed your schedule anyway and added more hours, as if nothing you said mattered? Would you just show up and work? Or would you consider calling in anyway?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this predicament and is unsure what to do. Here’s her story.

Told my boss I was sick and might not make it tomorrow so they added 2 more hours to my shift. Like every other weekend, there aren’t enough people working, so I’m asked to come in to open tomorrow (I’m already scheduled for an 11-7, and I said I’d like to sleep in because I’m sick). They left me alone for a minute. Then, my lead comes over and BEGS me to work a 12-10 because they need 4 people there at noon. Oh great! This happens EVERY WEEKEND, where we never have enough people to work.

She tried to reason with the boss, but it didn’t work.

So I try to explain that I’m sick and it’ll be a miracle if I even work tomorrow. I turn around, and she’s already changed my schedule from 11-7 to 12-10 after me saying “please don’t” and “I’d rather not.” After begging and nagging like a ******* child, I said, “If you guys are really desperate. But please don’t bank on me being here tomorrow.” You wanna know what my lead says? “You’ll be fine.” And this stupid *** company is fully banking on me being at work tomorrow. In all honesty, I want to call out of pure spite, but I also don’t want to **** my team over. I’m so so ******* livid right now.

Wow. That lead sounds like something else.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would do in this situation.

This reader thinks she should quit.

According to this person, going to work sick can make it worse.

For this person, it’s about getting her rest.

That sounds like an awesome contract.

It’s time to put herself first, and to do that, she must call in sick and rest.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.