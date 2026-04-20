Employee Turned In His Resignation, But When His Manager Refused To Acknowledge It And Kept Scheduling More Work, Things Got Awkward Fast

Giving two weeks notice is supposed to be a professional courtesy — not an opening for negotiation.

When an employee handed his resignation letter directly to his manager, had the transition conversation, and then watched the boss continue assigning projects and scheduling meetings like nothing happened, the situation went from uncomfortable to genuinely bizarre.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss is pretending I never gave notice I gave my two weeks notice last Tuesday. I handed the letter directly to my manager, had a brief conversation about transition plans, and thought that was that. Now she’s acting like it never happened.

It seems the boss isn’t keen on following through on any of the plans.

She’s still assigning me projects for next month. Still scheduling me for meetings three weeks out. Yesterday she asked me to order business cards with my name on them. When I reminded her I’m leaving, she just said “We’ll see about that” and walked away.

This employee wonders why they can’t just hire someone else.

I work in accounts payable for a small company. It’s not like I’m some irreplaceable genius — literally anyone can be trained to process invoices. But she keeps saying things like “You can’t just abandon us during busy season” and “We invested so much in training you.”

This was clearly hyperbole.

Training me to use QuickBooks. Two years ago.

Soon the boss moved on to full-on gaslighting.

Today she scheduled me for a performance review next month. When I said I wouldn’t be here, she looked genuinely confused and said “What are you talking about? You never said anything about leaving.” I have the letter. I took a photo of myself handing it to her. But she’s completely in denial.

This employee still plans on leaving whether the boss likes it or not

I’m starting my new job Monday whether she “accepts” my resignation or not. Just wondering if anyone’s dealt with this level of delusion before. Do I need to send another letter? Email HR? Or just stop showing up after Friday and let her figure it out? This is so bizarre. I’ve never had a boss just refuse to acknowledge reality like this.

This boss needs a reality check fast.

What did Reddit think?

Soon the boss will be forced to face the consequences of her actions.

Maybe it’s time to start communicating directly with HR.

This user has already done their due diligence, so there’s not much more that can be done.

HR should be this employee’s next call.

This delusional boss is going to have to face the music sooner or later.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.