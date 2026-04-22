Employee Worked In An Office With Abundant Office Supplies, But His Manager Was Obsessed With Who Uses Paper Clips And Printer Paper

Some workplaces can be too uptight when it comes to small office supplies.

In this story, an employee noticed that their manager was constantly monitoring their office supplies.

He felt like this policy was too unreasonable and was creating a tense atmosphere for employees.

Do you agree? Check out the full details below…

Being micromanaged over basic office supplies is exhausting Honestly, managers should relax. They are not God. You can’t always be so uptight about the usage of office equipment. Nobody is more obsessed about clips and paper in my office than my manager. And I genuinely don’t understand why keeping an inventory of clips and paper is somehow the most important task to get done every day. These are basic office supplies. They exist to be used.

This employee noticed that an interrogation immediately happens after someone takes some supplies.

Every time someone takes clips or printer paper, there’s this interrogation energy. “Who used this?” “Why is this finished?” “We just bought some!” It creates this weird atmosphere where grown adults feel like children asking permission to use stationery. Meanwhile, everyone knows admin orders supplies in bulk from places like Alibaba anyway.

He thinks the uptightness for the supplies are unnecessary.

The items are actually being used for the exact purpose they were purchased for. The uptightness just feels unnecessary and honestly disrespectful. We are workers, not criminals trying to steal company property. It’s hard enough dealing with workload pressure without feeling monitored over paperclips.

He also thinks it destroys employees’ morale.

I understand companies want to control costs, but micromanaging tiny consumables just destroys morale. It makes people feel distrusted over things that barely matter in the bigger picture. Has anyone else worked somewhere that treated office supplies like gold?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Exhausting is a great word for it, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Some offices treat office supplies like they’re more valuable than their people.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.