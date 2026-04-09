Employee Works In A Business That Only Allows Customers 18 Years Old And Older To Enter, So He Called Out A Father Who Brought In His 15-Year-Old Son

Workplaces enforce strict rules that customers should respect and follow.

The following story involves an employee who works as a customer service manager.

The company he works for only allows customers who are 18 years old and older.

But… a father came in trying to sneak in his 15-year-old son.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Person tried to knowingly bring their kid into my (18+) business today. I’m a customer service manager. The company I work for requires only people over the age of 18 are allowed on the premises. Two people walked in today, a father and son. The son looked visibly underage.

This employee asked to see the ID of the child.

So I immediately asked to see some ID. The father told his son to leave and wait outside. He then asked what our minimum age requirement was. And I told him that it was 18 years of age.

The father thought the minimum age requirement was 16.

He then said, “Oh right, sorry, I thought it was 16.” I asked him, “Why, how old is your son?” And this guy said, “He’s 15.” Brilliant…

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person can relate.

Lol. Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

15 is not 16, and 16 is not 18.

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