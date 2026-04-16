Employee’s Boss Instructed Her To Talk To The Regional Manager For Any Problem, But She Overheard Her Boss Already Bad-Mouthing Her

Workplace trust is hard to maintain without professionalism.

In this story, a woman felt uncomfortable after her manager dismissed complaints and redirected issues to higher-ups.

She later overheard gossip about herself and worried that reporting concerns would only make things worse.

Let’s take a closer look!

“if you have a problem with me go to the regional manager only. Not HR” – my boss I am sorry. Is this not just Darth Vader telling a stormtrooper: “If you have a problem with me, take it up with the Emperor. Not the rebels.” Or Harley Quinn telling a goon: “If you have a problem with me, take it up with the Joker. Not Batman.”

This woman overheard her boss gossiping about her to the regional manager.

On top of that, I heard her on the phone with the regional manager mere minutes later. She was gossiping about me. You expect me to believe him to be completely unbiased if I go to him about complaints about you when he already tattled on my first complaint to HR? I have no idea how he found out about it. Just so you could intimidate me and try to shame me over making it.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some advice.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s another suggestion.

HR is not your friend, says this one.

Sometimes, the real problem in the workplace isn’t who to report to, but who you can trust.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.