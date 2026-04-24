Grocery Store Cashier Heard About A Customer Who Stayed Shopping Long After Closing Time, But The Cash Registers Automatically Shut Off And She Couldn’t Pay For Her Groceries

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a customer will throw a curveball at you.

Imagine a customer came into the grocery store where you work right before closing and spent over an hour shopping, but when she was halfway through checkout, the registers shut off. Would you feel bad for her? Or would you feel an immense sense of joy that she didn’t get her way?

In the following story, one meat department employee witnesses this very situation. Here’s what happened.

even the cash registers wanted her to leave I work in the meat department of a regional grocery store chain. I’m working there part-time while I finish up my undergraduate degree in psychology. Every Saturday, we have to stay late to deep-clean our entire department. Apparently, a customer had managed to come in just before they had locked the doors for the night. Company policy was that if a customer entered before closing time, they should be allowed to stay until they finished their shopping.

In the middle of her checkout, the registers went off.

The lady finally finished her shopping about an hour after we had closed. As the grocery workers started to check her out, about halfway through the registers auto shut off. Apparently, they are programmed to auto shut off exactly one hour after we close for security reasons and cannot be turned on until the following day. No customer had ever been there that late, so none of the grocery workers had even known the contingency system existed.

The lady was still arguing with another employee.

It was about an hour and a half after we closed, and we had finished cleaning the department, and we were going home. As we left, the lady was still in the parking lot arguing with the full-time grocery worker in charge of closing that night. I felt bad for the grocery worker, but the amount of joy I felt from seeing her not get her groceries was indescribable.

Wow! What she did was so not cool.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person stared some late customers down.

Here’s someone who warns the people.

For this person, their jobs have always been strict with this.

Yet another person who would tell the people in advance.

It serves her right! Next time, she’ll show up at a decent hour.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.