Her Coworkers Thought They Could Get Away With Their Bullying, But She Burned The Bridge And Took Them Down With Her

Fewer things will drain a person of all the joy they have left than a toxic work environment.

How would you go about standing up to your toxic coworkers? One woman recently shared with Reddit the events that sent her to her wit’s end. Here’s what happened.

On my notice period, and I reported my colleagues to the HR.

It has been a long two years.

I’ve constantly been bullied by two coworkers because I was chosen for a relocation which they ultimately sabotaged.

Jealousy can be so ugly.

Since then they have had it out for me and even during my handover they try to accuse me of things I didn’t do, and shift blame on me.

Plus they yell and raise their voices at me constantly.

They are ridiculously aggressive but this has been normalized.

That shouldn’t be the standard for any work environment.

But I am the person with problems because I expect to just be treated with decency.

I am also autistic and while I have NEVER felt like I am odd while I was working in startups, in corporate retail I am picked on for no reason.

Today I reported both to my HR and conveyed to them that my manager needs to keep these colleagues on check until my last day.

More employees in this scenario should be made to feel safe to stand up for themselves.

However I feel guilty because of the old burning bridges thing.

But if my colleagues are bullying me to the point this happens I must report and carry on.

Just had to vent, and please wish me luck the next role is full of peace! 🙏

It’s disappointing but not surprising how many people are stuck in situations like these nowadays.

Thankfully, there was overwhelming support in the comments.



As well as some petty revenge tips.



Some were just straight up encouraging.



One person pointed out the important lesson.



As well as a grave reminder.



No paycheck is worth all that.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.