Her Mother Repeatedly Accused Her Of Using Her Skincare Products, So This Young Woman Got Emotional And Lashed Out At Her

Family arguments can quickly bring up old wounds.

In this story, a young woman was accused by her mother of using skincare she didn’t touch.

This led to a heated argument where she unintentionally blurted out a comment that hurt her mom.

Read the full story to find out more.

AITA for saying that I understand why my mum got d/vorced My mum blamed me in the past for the reason she and my biological dad divorced. According to her, their relationship was fine before I was born.

This young woman had a big argument with her mom.

I had a big argument with her a few days ago. She thought I used her skincare. I explained to her many times that I did not. I tried to be calm at first. She kept accusing me.

She made a snarky comment about her mom’s divorce.

So I got emotional and said I understand why she got divorced. She went absolutely mad. She told my stepdad that I blamed her for my biological parents’ divorce. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sensible.

Here’s another valid point.

It’s not your fault, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

There are some comments that cut deep.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.