His Company Fired Him Without Cause, Telling Him That They Would Quickly Replace Him With No Issues, But He Got A Job For That Company’s Biggest Customer, Causing Them To Lose The Contract

When you work for a company for a while, they often don’t realize just how much value your experience brings to the table.

What would you do if your company fired you for no real reason, and told you that they would just hire someone new and move on?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, but then he got hired directly by the company’s biggest clients, causing them to lose a massive contract.

Got fired and was told that I’m easily replaceable. So I fixed that. At my old company a guy was fired for harassment.

What is going on at this company?

The week after that, I was fired for harassment. Someone put in a retaliatory complaint against me thinking I was the one that got the guy from the week before fired. I didn’t.

HR just wants to protect the company.

HR was very vague when they fired me and showed no proof. Said they would just replace the two of us and move on. I handled our largest client. Did all their projects. After I got fired, client called me with some usual questions and I told them I was fired and didn’t work there anymore.

Not his problem anymore.

Heard through the grapevine my old company struggled to keep up on the work load, even though they hired one person. Two weeks later I get a call from the client. They want to hire me in-house and stop subcontracting old company.

This is working out quite well.

I never sent them an application or interviewed with them, they just asked me to come in to discuss an offer. This client was my old company’s highest paying client. About $60k in billables a month. And since client hired me, they lost that contract.

Sadly, the old company still won’t learn their lesson.

Gladly took the offer and now old company doesn’t have to worry about replacing me.

If companies knew the value of their top employees, they wouldn’t fire them so quickly.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Yes, so kind!

These policies hurt everyone.

Sorry HR, that’s not how this works.

HR is just there for the company.

I hope he could too.

So much for being easy to replace.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.