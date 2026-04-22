His Girlfriend Wants Him To Change His Work And Sleep Schedule So He Can Take Her Kids To School, But He Isn’t Willing

When you start living with someone, everyone needs to pitch in to help out where they can, but things also need to be reasonable.

What would you do if your girlfriend wanted you to wake up early to take her kids to school, even though that would disrupt your entire schedule?

That is what the guy in this story is being asked to do, and while he is happy to help sometimes, he can’t change his work hours, and this would mess up his sleep schedule.

AITAH for not waking up early and taking my girlfriend’s kids to school? Getting right into the details, we have been dating for 6 years bumping heads often. Most of the time resolving the issues.

This is obviously a very serious relationship.

We have talked many times about marriage and potentially having a child between the two of us. I have two already from a previous relationship and her the same. My kids do not live with me, unfortunately, but I call them or FaceTime them everyday. I also drive up 500 miles to see them at least twice or once a month for two to three days sometimes a week.

It will be good for him to be closer to his kids.

She has full custody of her kids with her son visiting her Dad every couple of weeks. I am about 2 weeks away from moving into her home so that we can save money together. The plan is for us to all move to California together to be closer with my kids.

Long drives to school can be difficult.

So, last night we were having an argument about a separate matter and this topic was thrown in. Her kids are enrolled in a school district 45 minutes from where she lives. She then turns around and drives about 35 minutes to get to work. So, she wakes up at 4:30am to get ready and leave by 7:00am. She works from 8:00am-4:00pm and her grandmother picks the kids up from school most days.

They both have long days.

I am up by 8:00am to start work at 9:30am to anywhere from 6:00pm-11:00. I am a UPS Driver so I am not in control of my hours. Working on average 50 hours a week. After work if it is not too late I call my kids to spend some sort of time with them.

Relationships are hard when you work different schedules.

Her argument is that she stays up to spend time with me. I tell her not to and that she needs her rest. But her point remains. I should wake up early to help her take her kids to school or spend time with her. That I can go back to sleep afterwards.

It might be nice to help out sometimes, but he couldn’t reasonably go back to sleep after dropping them off.

Am I wrong for not waking up and taking her kids to school or spending time with her? I have offered to pay help with this in the past on occasion and have taken them a few times before. She insisted then that she didn’t want to be a burden and that she feels bad. Also stating that her and the kids have a routine together. AITA?

It sounds like they argue a lot, so this relationship is difficult to begin with. But his girlfriend is unreasonable to think he can wake up, get them to school, and come home to sleep more while still getting to work on time.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Driving while tired is dangerous.

No, he said he would do it sometimes.

They need to streamline this process.

I was wondering this as well.

This would help, I’m sure.

This couple needs to get on the same page fast.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.